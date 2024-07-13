KonPay (KON) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $651,019.89

KonPay (KON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KonPay has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. KonPay has a market cap of $651,019.89 and $163,469.06 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s launch date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. KonPay’s official message board is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

