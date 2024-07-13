Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock Position Lowered by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 3.85% of Kohl’s worth $124,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 254.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,822,000 after purchasing an additional 570,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,583,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,340,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,813,000 after buying an additional 199,618 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth $1,950,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.38. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

