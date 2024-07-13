Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Klaviyo
Klaviyo Trading Up 1.0 %
Klaviyo stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 518,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $39.47.
Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Klaviyo Company Profile
Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Klaviyo
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.