Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Klaviyo were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at $690,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $320,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KVYO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Klaviyo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Klaviyo Trading Up 1.0 %

Klaviyo stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 518,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. Klaviyo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $39.47.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

See Also

