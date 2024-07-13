Kish Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (OTCMKTS:KISB)

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.
Kish Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %
OTCMKTS:KISB traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $30.00. 230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633. Kish Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $32.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00.
About Kish Bancorp
