Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on K. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on K

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

K opened at C$12.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.84. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.