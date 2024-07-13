Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.34. 17,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,493. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $812.54 million for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 162.87% and a net margin of 13.98%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Announces Dividend

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1229 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

