KeyCorp Trims Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Target Price to $40.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DIN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.86.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIN

Dine Brands Global Stock Performance

DIN stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $523.15 million, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.36. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $31.24 and a one year high of $60.98.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dine Brands Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter worth $111,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 241,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,093.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.