KeyCorp Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $151.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALB. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.32.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB opened at $97.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $90.32 and a fifty-two week high of $246.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albemarle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,083,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,034,787,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979,885 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,624 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Albemarle by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

