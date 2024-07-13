KeyCorp Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $735.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $707.00 to $735.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $642.43.

Netflix stock opened at $647.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $651.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $596.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $279.12 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

