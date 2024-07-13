KeyCorp Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $225.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.96.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 37.09%. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total transaction of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,552,835. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in QUALCOMM by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 35,423 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 45,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

