Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.5% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of KKOYY stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 4,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,081. Kesko Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.1343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Kesko Oyj’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

