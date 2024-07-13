Kendrick Resources (LON:KEN) Trading Down 13%

Kendrick Resources PLC (LON:KEN – Get Free Report) shares fell 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). 3,150,473 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 1,384,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Kendrick Resources Stock Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52. The company has a market cap of £2.44 million, a P/E ratio of -35.00 and a beta of -0.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Colin Bird purchased 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £17,500 ($22,415.78). 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kendrick Resources

Kendrick Resources PLC engages in the engages in the exploitation and development of mineral resources. It explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and vanadium. The company's projects include the Airijoki Vanadium project in Sweden; the Central Sweden projects covering a combined area of 197.2 square kilometers in Sweden; the Koitelainen Vosa Vanadium Project comprising a single granted exploration permit covering 13.72 square kilometers located in Finland; and the Karhujupukka Vanadium and Nickel project that comprises two granted exploration permits covering a combined area of 6.5 square kilometers in Finland.

Featured Stories

