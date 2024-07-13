Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,053.76

Shares of Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,053.76 ($13.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,346 ($17.24). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 1,346 ($17.24), with a volume of 89,741 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Keller Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.65) to GBX 1,500 ($19.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get Keller Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Keller Group

Keller Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Keller Group

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,272.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,059.64. The company has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,155.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Keller Group news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,260 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,158 ($5,325.99). Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

About Keller Group

(Get Free Report)

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.