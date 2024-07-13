Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Price Target to $95.00

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.50.

COOP stock opened at $85.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $85.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.25.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $1,969,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,631 shares in the company, valued at $24,395,826.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Rawls sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $2,218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,458.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,360 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 34.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 38.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 191.7% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 122,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,552,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

