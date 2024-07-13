Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target to $57.00

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IBTX. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.83.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IBTX

Independent Bank Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Independent Bank Group stock opened at $49.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $53.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 27,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 226,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.