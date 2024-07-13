KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of KALV stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $95,114.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $95,114.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

