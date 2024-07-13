JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target to $12.50

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTW. UBS Group lowered their target price on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

MTW stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.93 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Manitowoc by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Manitowoc by 1,292.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 516,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 479,662 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 60,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,207,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,223,000 after buying an additional 79,213 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

