JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target to $154.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $154.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $158.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.78.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $158.13 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.57.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 24th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 68.12% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.35%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 34,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $5,329,119.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 579,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,256,703.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $51,177.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,967.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,255 shares of company stock worth $8,970,026 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

