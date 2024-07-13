JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DUOL. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $246.70.

Get Duolingo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Duolingo

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $190.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $196.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.19 and a beta of 0.73. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.46, for a total value of $1,787,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,418,309.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.51, for a total transaction of $2,682,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,198 shares of company stock valued at $11,929,033 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $84,042,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 147.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 602,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,887,000 after acquiring an additional 358,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,552,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,281,000 after acquiring an additional 245,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,459,000 after acquiring an additional 154,659 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.