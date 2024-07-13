JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $3.25 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANGI. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.03.

Get Angi alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANGI

Angi Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Angi

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $993.45 million, a P/E ratio of -39.60 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Angi has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.18.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $25,023.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 160,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,877.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 35,244 shares of company stock worth $70,958 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Angi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Angi in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Angi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.