JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Lowered to $14.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.40.

NYSE JELD opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 2.28.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $959.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.62 million. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,790,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,442,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 314,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 56,807 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

