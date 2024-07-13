JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD) Insider Acquires £44,400 in Stock

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Free Report) insider Darren M. Shapland bought 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £44,400 ($56,872.04).

JD Sports Fashion Trading Up 1.4 %

JD opened at GBX 115.75 ($1.48) on Friday. JD Sports Fashion Plc has a one year low of GBX 103 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 177.75 ($2.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 122.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,855.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.57.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. JD Sports Fashion’s dividend payout ratio is 2,500.00%.

JD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 150 ($1.92) to GBX 165 ($2.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 172 ($2.20) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 546.75 ($7.00).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

