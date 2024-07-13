Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in June

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2024

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Stock Up 0.1 %

JBSAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 75,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JBS has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

About JBS

(Get Free Report)

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.