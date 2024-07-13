Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Short Interest Down 96.8% in June

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

JBS Stock Up 0.1 %

JBSAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. 75,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JBS has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. JBS had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 4.39%.

About JBS

JBS SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Articles

