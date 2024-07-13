Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR) Short Interest Down 25.3% in June

Janover Inc. (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the June 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Janover Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Janover stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,722. Janover has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89.

Janover (NASDAQ:JNVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Janover had a negative net margin of 211.51% and a negative return on equity of 88.39%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Janover stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Janover Inc. ( NASDAQ:JNVR Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Janover as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janover Inc engages in the provision of commercial property financing solutions. It operates an online platform that connects commercial mortgage borrowers, including owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate and small business borrowers, looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial properties, including apartment buildings with commercial property lenders, such as banks, credit unions, REITs, debt funds, multifamily lenders, and others looking to deploy capital into commercial mortgages.

