Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 0.5 %

JAGX opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter. Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 377.95% and a negative return on equity of 642.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jaguar Health will post -5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing plant-based prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It focuses on developing and commercializing prescription and non-prescription products for companion and production animals; and human products.

