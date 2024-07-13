iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BGRN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 21,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.
