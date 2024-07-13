iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Update

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BGRN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.04. 21,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,107. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $46.61.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.1523 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 326,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,776 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

