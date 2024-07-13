iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) is Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 8.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,244,692 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.63.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

