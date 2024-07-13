iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after buying an additional 179,178 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $4,913,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 119.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 150,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 81,559 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.56. 620,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,131,167. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

