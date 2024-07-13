iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (BATS:EAOM – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.42 and last traded at $27.42. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.37.
iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $6.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.59.
About iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF
The iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF (EAOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target risk asset allocation. The fund is an index-tracking fund-of-funds that provides moderately conservative risk exposure to global stocks and bonds with positive ESG characteristics. EAOM was launched on Jun 12, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.