iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Up 255.1% in June

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 26,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DMXF traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,109. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.23 and a 1-year high of $71.19. The stock has a market cap of $697.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.64.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.0009 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

