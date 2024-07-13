iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 6.3% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,711 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 7,009,381 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

