iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Motive Wealth Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Motive Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.72. 7,009,381 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

