iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.54. The stock had a trading volume of 447,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,287. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.45. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

