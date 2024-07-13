IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Robert W. Baird

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $241.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $224.17 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

