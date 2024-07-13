Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.02

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.02 and traded as high as $9.28. Invesco Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 1,076,039 shares trading hands.

IVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The stock has a market cap of $470.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -228.57%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

