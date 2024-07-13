Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 45.4% in June

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,500 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 155,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,082,000. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.29. 304,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,827. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
