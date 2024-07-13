Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 489,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.
