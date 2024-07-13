Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a growth of 83.5% from the June 15th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 705,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 489,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,862. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $21.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0699 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 27,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 45,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

