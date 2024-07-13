Invesco Bond Income Plus (LON:BIPS) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.21) and last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.21). 162,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 303,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172 ($2.20).

Invesco Bond Income Plus Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £328.26 million, a P/E ratio of 943.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 170.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.65.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Invesco Bond Income Plus’s payout ratio is currently 6,666.67%.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Company Profile

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

