Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CFO Sells $44,179.52 in Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) CFO Tania Secor sold 4,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $44,179.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Integral Ad Science Trading Up 2.1 %
IAS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.
Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $2,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after acquiring an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $3,159,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth about $11,144,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
