Insider Selling: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $60,592.60 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $60,592.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,980.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $100.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.38. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $172.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

