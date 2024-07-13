Insider Buying: Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT) Insider Acquires A$12,000.00 in Stock

Pivotal Metals Limited (ASX:PVT – Get Free Report) insider Robert Wrixon acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$12,000.00 ($8,108.11).

Pivotal Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77.

About Pivotal Metals

Pivotal Metals Limited engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. It holds 100% interest in the Horden Lake project, located near north of Matagami in northwest Quebec; Belleterre-Angliers Greenstone Belt project covers a combined area of 157.4 square kilometers and located in the Archean Superior Province of the Canadian Shield.

