Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.65 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.
Infinera Stock Performance
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $306.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the first quarter worth $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.
