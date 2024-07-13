Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Craig Hallum

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Indivior Price Performance

Shares of INDV opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Indivior alerts:

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Indivior Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDV. FourWorld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 440,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,523,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Indivior by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,094,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,872,000 after purchasing an additional 769,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Indivior during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.