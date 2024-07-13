Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Craig Hallum

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Indivior Price Performance
Shares of INDV opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. Indivior has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Indivior had a return on equity of 842.72% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Indivior will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Indivior Company Profile
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.
