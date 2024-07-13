Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Short Interest Up 203.7% in June

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a growth of 203.7% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of IMPPP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555. Imperial Petroleum has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.36.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

