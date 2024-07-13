iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.79 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 13th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.79 or 0.00003049 BTC on popular exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $129.36 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00009505 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,582.72 or 0.99939915 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00012167 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007252 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00068598 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.79848347 USD and is up 2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,052,340.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.