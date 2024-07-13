Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at UBS Group

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Trading Down 0.2 %

Huntsman stock opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.35 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -192.31%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,258,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after purchasing an additional 84,462 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Huntsman by 101.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,792,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 904,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,761,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Huntsman by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 234,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 39,749 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

