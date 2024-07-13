Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANP traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 58,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,235. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

