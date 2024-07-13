Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 520 at Berenberg Bank

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 510 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.66) in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.12) target price on shares of Hunting in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Hunting in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.69) target price on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 490 ($6.28).

Shares of LON:HTG opened at GBX 411.50 ($5.27) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 349.05. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 227 ($2.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 465.37 ($5.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £678.73 million, a PE ratio of 748.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson purchased 2,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.84) per share, with a total value of £8,663.76 ($11,097.43). 18.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures components, technology systems, and precision parts worldwide. It operates in five segments: Hunting Titan; North America; Subsea Technologies; EMEA; and Asia Pacific. The company designs and manufactures perforating systems, energetics, instrumentation, and associated hardware; connection technology and OCTG; subsea technologies; supplies highly engineered tubular components, hollow rotating shafts, very accurate deep hole drilling, plus complex turned, and milled profiles; well intervention equipment; and well test and process systems.

