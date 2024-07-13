Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $49.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

HUBG opened at $44.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $31.73 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 52,248 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 727,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,893,000 after buying an additional 256,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

