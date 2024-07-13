Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. Sells 565 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.’s holdings in 3M were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 3M by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,033,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,590,533,000 after purchasing an additional 317,483 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,080,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,649,000 after acquiring an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,531,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,680,000 after acquiring an additional 435,439 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,637,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,334 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.
3M Trading Up 0.8 %
MMM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.09. 3,381,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $106.04.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.01%.
3M Company Profile
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
